Arvin Police Department investigating after a 10 year old was killed in a shooting

Posted at 10:43 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 01:45:52-04

ARVIN, Calif (KERO) — The Arvin Police Department are investigating after a shooting Saturday night that killed a 10-year-old and injured two other people.

Officers responded to North Hill Street at 11:51 p.m. Saturday, when they arrived they found a 29-year old hispanic man and a 12 year old juvenile who had been injured by gun fire. They also found a 10 year old who died before officers arrived.

A witness to the shooting followed the suspect vehicle toward Bautista Street and tried to stop their escape. The suspect shot at the witness's vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Arvin Police Department at 854-5583.

