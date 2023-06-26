Attempted kidnapping in Southwest Bakersfield, 1 person arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has issued a press release about a kidnapping and arrest that took place in Southwest Bakersfield.

According to the press release, at around 2:30 in the morning on June 26, officers responded to reports of a disoriented, injured adult woman calling for help in the 1800 block of Glenam Court in Bakersfield. According to officers, when they found the woman, they took her to a hospital where the press release says she's in stable condition.

BPD says their investigation of the incident revealed that the woman was the passenger in a car driven by 71-year-old Ronald Feldmeier. BPD confirms that Feldmeier was not a rideshare driver.

According to the press release, Feldmeier said the woman repeatedly asked him to stop the car and let her out after apparently starting to feel unsafe. Feldmer told police he refused to stop. BPD says the woman jumped out of the Feldmeier's car while it was in the 6000 block of Ming Avenue.

Bakersfield Police say Feldmeier is a registered sex offender. Police identified him as the suspect and arrested him at his home. Feldmeier has been booked into the Kern County Jail on a charge of kidnapping.

BPD says the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with any information about this incident to contact their office at 327-7111.