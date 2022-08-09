Attempted murder suspect escapes police custody in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An attempted murder suspect is being sought after he escaped from police custody by attacking a deputy and then carjacking a woman in Bakersfield.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Marcos Rosales was being transported to a medical appointment in the 2900 block of F Street Tuesday morning around 10:45 a.m. when he threw an unidentified powdery substance" into the deputy's face before fleeing on foot.

Rosales then carjacked a vehicle in the 1700 block of 28th Street, forcing the woman driver out of the car and then driving off in an unknown direction. He remains at large.

Rosales was in custody on multiple violent charges, including the attempted murder charge, as well as shooting into an inhabited dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon, and multiple drug charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661)322-4040.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available