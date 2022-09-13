Watch Now
Attorney's Office: Bakersfield man arrested after pointing laser at KCSO helicopter

Alleged incident happened in 2021
Posted at 8:25 AM, Sep 13, 2022
FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A federal grand jury unsealed an indictment after a Bakersfield man was arrested Monday on suspicion of pointing a laser at a Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopter in 2021.

The grand jury returned the indictment on Aug. 25th against Alejandro Galvan-Silvestre, 23, of Bakersfield, in the Sept. 5th, 2021, incident.

Galvan-Silvestre was charged on suspicion of knowingly aiming the beam of a laser pointer at Air One.

If convicted, Galvan-Silvestre faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

