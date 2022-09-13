Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Central Bakersfield hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities identified Santiago Espinoza Aldana, 52, of Bakersfield, as a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Central Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers responded to the incident after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of P St.

An investigation found a driver hit Aldana and fled the scene, said BPD. He was taken to Kern Medical where he died from his injuries on Monday.

The vehicle involved in the crash is described by police as a black sedan with front-end damage to the driver's side of the car, said BPD.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash and it is unknown if alcohol played a role in the incident, said BPD.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should call BPD at 661-327-7111.