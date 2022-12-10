Bakersfield DUI checkpoint leads to three arrests, 26 citations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department held a DUI checkpoint Friday night to increase road safety and have now released the results.

From 6:30 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, officers screened a total of 973 vehicles on Union Avenue. Five drivers were detained to evaluate their sobriety level.

Of those drivers, three were arrested for driving under the influence, and two of those arrests were drivers with prior DUI convictions. One of the DUI arrests resulted in a felony charge after a driver failed to stop at the checkpoint and led officers on a car chase.

BPD cited 22 people for driving without a license, and four people were cited for driving with a suspended license.

Officers seized 28 vehicles, impounded 19 vehicles, and returned 9 vehicles to licensed drivers.