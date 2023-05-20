Bakersfield man arrested following fatal stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police say a suspect is in custody after a deadly stabbing on Thursday night in central Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers received a report of an assault near the 500 block of Union Avenue around 7:13 p.m. Upon arrival, BPD officers discovered a man who had been stabbed outside of a hotel room. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fifty-one-year-old David Nutt of Bakersfield was arrested in connection to the stabbing and booked into the Kern County Jail.

BPD says anyone with additional information can call them at (661) 327-7111.