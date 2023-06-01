Bakersfield man arrested for stabbing Nordstrom Rack employee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was arrested on May 25 after he stabbed a Nordstrom Rack employee.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 22-year-old John Gutierrez was approached by a member of the store's security after he was seen stealing approximately $3,000 in merchandise. Gutierrez then assaulted the employee and stabbed him before fleeing the area

The victim suffered "significant injury" and was hospitalized.

Gutierrez was arrested on Thursday in the 300 block of V Street after attempting to run from officers. He was found in possession of a loaded handgun, suspected fentanyl pills and cocaine.

Gutierrez was on parole and felony probation. He faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, multiple counts of organized retail theft, robbery, possession of controlled substances for the purpose of sales, and other associated charges.

Gutierrez was also identified as being a suspect in several other thefts at Alta Beauty on May 5, and a previous theft at Nordstrom Rack on May 18.