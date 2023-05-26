Bakersfield man arrested in crimes against children investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 58-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested after he began communicating with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Donald Allmon began communicating with an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old girl. Allmon offered the "juvenile" drugs in an effort to meet and have sex.

On May 23, Allmon arranged to meet the "juvenile" for drugs and sex in the 2100 block of Buena Vista Street but instead was met by officers. Allmon initially attempted to flee from officers on a bicycle before being arrested.

Allmon was arrested on charges of contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and arriving at the meeting, possession of methamphetamine, attempting to furnish marijuana to a minor, and resist, delay, or obstruct a peace officer.

The Bakersfield Police Department is a member of the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce. The Central California ICAC Task Force is dedicated to locating, identifying, and arresting those who prey upon our children, or those who sexually exploit our children through the use of technology.