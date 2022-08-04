Bakersfield man arrested in fatal shooting of woman at Manila Inn on Union Ave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are investigating a fatal shooting on Union Ave. on Wednesday.

According to the BPD, officers responded to the Manila Inn at around 6 a.m. following a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital where she died.

After an investigation, officers arrested 63-year-old Vernon McCollum of Bakersfield and charged him with murder for his role in the death of the woman.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is encouraged to call Detective Randy Petris at (661) 326-3554, or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.