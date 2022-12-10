Bakersfield man arrested on multiple charges after leading police on chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man accused of assaulting his wife and leading police officers on a car chase is now in jail.

Friday morning, Kern County Sheriff's deputies responded to a man screaming, yelling, and acting erratic in the Rosedale area. Authorities say 40-year-old Juan Barajas was found to be driving dangerously. They tried to pull him over, but he didn't stop, leading police in a short pursuit.

Barajas stopped near Hageman Road and Old Farm Road where police say he resisted arrest.

Police discovered he had assaulted multiple people including his wife.

Barajas was arrested for felony evading, resisting arrest, spousal battery, and vandalism. He is expected in court on Tuesday.