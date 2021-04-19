Bakersfield man booked on torture and attempted murder charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was arrested and booked into jail on charges of torture and attempted murder after he called 911 Saturday night.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 25-year-old Daniel Patrick Wilson was booked on felony torture, attempted murder, and false imprisonment among other felony and misdemeanor charges.

BPD said on Saturday, officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. to a home in the 2600 block of Bishop Drive after Wilson called 911. When they arrived they found a man who appeared to be assaulted and bound with a rope. Officers said while at the scene they were overcome with a strong chemical odor.

They quickly removed the victim from the home, and the Bakersfield Fire Department’s Hazmat Team responded to determine the cause of the chemical odor.

A hazmat firefighter entered the home and ventilated the area so it was safe to enter. It was determined the home had an active Butane Honey Oil lab operating in the room where the victim was found.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

BPD said Wilson was in possession of possible fentanyl. Other evidence related to drug sales and a firearm were also found at the scene.

Wilson was taken into custody at the scene. He is being held on $1,190,000.

According to the Kern County Inmate search, he is due in court Tuesday at 3 p.m.