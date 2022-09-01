Bakersfield man indicted in illegal possession of firearm

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A federal grand jury indicted a Bakersfield man Thursday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on June 3rd, Billy Reo Howard, 51, of Bakersfield, was pulled over on suspicion of driving a vehicle with expired tags on Garces Highway.

When officers tried to pull Howard over, he ran a stop and drove away at a high speed before tosses a firearm out the window, according to court documents.

Officers found the firearm, a loaded Bersa .380 caliber pistol, according to court documents.

Howard was arrested after running from his vehicle, according to court documents.

If convicted, Howard faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.