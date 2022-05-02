Bakersfield man pleads guilty to fentanyl, meth trafficking charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Monday to fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking charges, said the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, David Delgado Gonzalez, 38, of Bakersfield, conspired to get methamphetamine in Mexico and transport it to California between September 2020 and March 2021, unload and store narcotics as well as sell and distribute to others.

Gonzalez, also known as “Spider," took six pounds of methamphetamine to sold to a man in Bakersfield for $6,200, according to court documents. As part of his plea agreement, Gonzalez forfeited three unserialized 9 mm handguns seized during a law enforcement search on March 26th, 2021.

Gonzalez faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine. He is set to be sentenced on July 5th.

Eight other people, including one who was convicted, are charged in the alleged conspiracy four people from Bakersfield, one from Delano, one from Arvin, and one from Chico. Randal Jason Newell was sentenced on March 29th to three years and three months in prison for attempting to smuggle about 111 pounds of methamphetamine from Mexico to Bakersfield.