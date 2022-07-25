Bakersfield man sentenced to more than 13 years in meth trafficking

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced Monday to more than 13 years in prison in a methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking case.

According to court documents, David Delgado Gonzalez, 38, of Bakersfield, conspired with others to buy, transport, store, and sell methamphetamine in Mexico between September 2020 and March 2021.

Gonzalez, also known as "Spider," transported about six pounds of methamphetamine to be sold at Oct. 29th, 2020, meeting in Bakersfield and stored about four of methamphetamine in a storage unit on March 26th, 2021, according to court documents.

Gonzalez was previously convicted and sentenced in 2009 in U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio, for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin.

He was sentenced to 13 years and nine months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California says eight other people also face charges in the alleged conspiracy.

Omar Alberto Navarro, 38, of Arvin; Daniel Armendariz Mercado, 42; Miguel Angel Martinez, 27; Amayrani Jared Arreguin, 25; and Yvette Gallegos, 23, all of Bakersfield; Lizette Mendez, 32, of Delano; and James Scott Gordon, 47, of Chico; face charges on suspicion to sell methamphetamine from a conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by Navarro.

Co-defendant Randal Jason Newell was sentenced on March 29th, 2022, to three years and three months in prison for attempting to smuggle about 111 pounds of methamphetamine from Mexico to Bakersfield.