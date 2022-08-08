Bakersfield man sentenced to more than 7 years for plan to traffic methamphetamine

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, Louis Torres, 37, of Bakersfield, a member of the Loma Bakers street gang, attempted to run from his vehicle during a July 23, 2021, traffic stop by police.

Police officers arrested Torres and found methamphetamine and heroin that he intended to distribute, according to court documents. Torres was under court supervision for a burglary conviction and had a suspended driver’s license.

He has more than 20 convictions as an adult and has violated parole and court supervisions about 22 times in the past 15 years, according to court documents.

Torres was sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison.