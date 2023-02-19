Bakersfield man with multi-million dollar warrant for sexual assault of three children arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police arrested a man with an outstanding multimillion dollar arrest warrant for the sexual assaults of three young children.

On February 17 at around 5:30 P.M., Bakersfield Police initially tried to contact a man that was standing on the guardrail at the Kern River over crossing near the 300 block of 24th street.

That is when BPD realized the man, 41-year-old, Anthony Rocha of Bakersfield had that outstanding warrant. According to officers, Rocha threatened to assault the officers with a syringe and also claimed to have a firearm in his pocket.

A Police Crisis Negotiator engaged Rocha in conversation for approximately two and a half hours, resulting in a lengthy closure of 24th Street.

Eventually, Rocha surrendered to officers and was taken into custody without further incident. Police also say they did not find a firearm on him.

Rocha was booked into the Kern County Jail for multiple charges including brandishing a weapon, resisting arrest, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, warrants for narcotics and weapons violations, and the outstanding sexual assault warrant, stemming from an investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.