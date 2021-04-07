Watch
Man and woman wanted in connection to stabbing at movie theater, police say

Courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department
Assault with deadly weapon investigation 2000 block Wible Road
Posted at 11:01 AM, Apr 07, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two people are on the loose after stabbing someone near Reading Cinemas on Friday, police said.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the suspects are a man and woman who visited the theater Friday. While at the theater the two were involved in an altercation with the victims resulting in an assault with the knife, police said.

BPD said the man is described as Hispanic and in his 20s. He has short black hair and was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. The woman is described as Hispanic in her 20s with red hair. She was seen wearing a green jacket, black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

