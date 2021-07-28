Watch
Bakersfield Police Department arrests 3 people for DUI during Tuesday night checkpoint

Posted at 5:48 AM, Jul 28, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department held a DUI checkpoint along East Truxtun avenue on Tuesday.

The Checkpoint lasted from 6 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. During that time officers screened 672 vehicles. Three drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed. 20 drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license. Three drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol

43 vehicles were seized due to the checkpoint and 37 of those cars were impounded. The other six cars were returned to licensed drivers.

