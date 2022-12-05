Bakersfield Police Department arrests 4 teens for murder, man still at large

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) arrested four teen boys on Friday, December 2nd for their role in a shooting that left one woman dead and two others injured on Monday, July 4th.

Police arrested two 14-year-olds and two 15-year-olds for a shooting in the 1000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:07 p.m. on the 4th of July. According to the BPD, three victims of gunshot wounds, one deceased, were found at the scene of the crime. Another suspect in the shooting, Demarko Hegwood, is still at large.

Demarko Hegwood, 19, is described as Black, standing 5 foot 6 inches and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The BPD asks anyone with information on Hegwood's whereabouts to contact them.