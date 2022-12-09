Watch Now
Bakersfield Police Department asks for help locating suspect in hit-and-run

Hit-and-Run Suspect
23ABC
Hit-and-Run Suspect
Posted at 11:00 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 14:00:39-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking the public for help locating and identifying a man involved in a hit-and-run that killed one person on Sunday, December 4th.

According to the BPD, the hit-and-run took place east of the intersection of Stockdale Highway and McDonald Way around 2:32 a.m.

The suspect is described as being Black, having black hair, and possibly having a beard. He is approximately 30 to 40 years old and has a medium build. He stands 5 foot 8 inches tall.

The car the man was driving is described as a white Nissan 35OZ. According to the BPD, the car is a "newer model."

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

