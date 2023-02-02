Bakersfield Police Department participates in Operation Reclaim and Rebuild statewide human trafficking bust

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) announced hundreds of arrests in a statewide human trafficking bust.

The BPD said it partnered with the Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force and more than 80 law enforcement agencies for Operation Reclaim and Rebuild. The operation was conducted from Sun, Jan 22 until Sat, Jan 28.

According to the BPD, 368 people were arrested. The department says six minors and 125 adults were rescued and provided with needed services. The minors were then placed in protective custody.

In Bakersfield, two adults were rescued. 10 people were also arrested for soliciting prostitution and four men were charged in ongoing human trafficking investigations.