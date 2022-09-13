Watch Now
Bakersfield Police Department requests help identifying man who stole vehicle

Posted at 2:29 PM, Sep 13, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield officials are asking for help identifying a man involved with stealing a vehicle from the parking lot of a Home Depot.

On Tuesday, September 13th, the Bakersfield Police Department requested help from the community to identify a man after he stole a vehicle on Thursday, August 24th. The vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the Home Depot at 4001 Ming Ave sometime between 3:50 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. It was later recovered.

According to Bakersfield Police, the man is Hispanic and in his mid-20s to early 30s. He is approximately 6 feet tall and has a slim build. Notable features include facial hair and a tattoo of lips on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective C. Boyer at 661-679-0145.

