Bakersfield Police Department searches for Ulta Beauty thief

23ABC
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jan 23, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a man wanted for stealing from a beauty shop in Rosedale on Tues, Jan 3.

According to the BPD, a man went to the Ulta Beauty shop located on Rosedale Highway and gathered approximately $1,000 of beauty products, supplies, and merchandise. He then left the store without paying for the supplies.

The man is described as being White with blonde hair. He is approximately 18 or 19 years old and has a slim build. He was seen wearing a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt with white and orange stripes, dark-colored jeans, and tan shoes.

Anyone who has information on the location of this man is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-711 or Detective Chris Peck at (661) 326-3519.

