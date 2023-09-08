Bakersfield Police Department searching for man suspected of 2 burglaries at Sugardaddy's

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying and finding a man suspected of two burglaries at the Sugardaddy’s Women’s Boutique in Southwest Bakersfield.

According to the BPD, the first burglary took place at the store around 1:04 a.m. on Sun, Sept 3. The man allegedly broke a window before entering the store and stealing merchandise. The man then burglarized the same store again around 11:47 p.m. on Mon, Sept 4.

The man is described as being White with a slim build, according to the BPD. He is approximately 30 to 40 years old and is around five foot ten inches to six feet tall. He was seen wearing a white "Cookies" brand sweatshirt with black pants and white shoes.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective M. Guerra at (661) 326-3544.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

