Bakersfield Police looking for suspect in attempted sex assault

According to BPD, they're looking for a man alleged to have entered a downtown business and assaulted a woman. Police say he ran away when the woman defended herself.
Bakersfield Police Department
Posted at 9:48 PM, Aug 10, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person they say was involved in a sexual assault.

On Wednesday, August 9, at 11:14 am, BPD alleges that a person walked into a business located in the 1500 block of 24th Street in central Bakersfield and assaulted an adult female. She defended herself and the man ran away.

BPD is looking for a person described as a Black male adult standing 5'8" who looks to be around 25 or 30 years old. He has a dark complexion and muscular build with short black hair, as well as a mustache and partial beard.

Anyone with information about this person or case is encouraged to contact BPD Detective Perez at 852-7040, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

