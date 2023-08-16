Bakersfield Police looking for suspect in jewelry store burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying someone they say is responsible for burglarizing the San Ysidro Jewelry store inside the Valley Plaza Mall.

On July 13, 2023, a woman allegedly entered the store and stole merchandise. She is described as a Hispanic female between 20 and 30 years of age with brown hair and a thin build. Store security footage shows the woman wearing a green shirt, jean shorts, and glasses.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact BPD Detective Steven Glenn at 325-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.