Bakersfield police make arrest in connection to Moo Creamery burglary, 2nd suspect still sought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to a burglary that took place at a popular Bakersfield restaurant.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on July 17 at around 12:30 a.m., police received a report of a possible burglary at Moo Creamery in the 4800 block of Truxtun Avenue. An initial investigation determined that suspects broke the glass front door and window and entered the business, stealing money and receipts from the business. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

On July 20, Bakersfield police responded to a call to Beach Park where they made contact with Jhonathan Vanderhyde, who matched the description of one of the suspects in the Moo Creamery burglary. Further investigation led officers to arrest Vanderhyde on charges of burglary, vandalism, and conspiracy.

The search for a second suspect is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.