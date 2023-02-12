Bakersfield Police patrol car struck by suspected DUI driver at deadly crash scene

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One man is dead and another has been hospitalized following a crash on East Truxtun Ave. early Sunday morning.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), officers responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m., where they found a vehicle rolled over, and two men injured in the roadway.

Both men had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash. One person involved in the crash died, and the was taken to a hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement believe alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash.

As officers investigated, a police patrol car was hit by a separate vehicle. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.