Bakersfield Police release body-cam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has released a video showing body cam footage from an officer-involved shooting that happened in East Bakersfield.

According to the BPD at the time of the incident, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at E 3rd St. and Clifton St. at 4 p.m. A check determined that the vehicle had been stolen. When the officer tried to get the driver to turn off the car, he sped off and a pursuit ensued.

Covering Kern County BPD officer involved in shooting in East Bakersfield on Sunday Austin Westfall, 23ABC

Police said at the intersection of E Brundage Ln. and Cottonwood Rd., the suspect vehicle was involved in an accident and the suspect fled from his vehicle and began shooting at officers. An exchange of gunfire with officers happened at the AM/PM store on Cottonwood and E Brundage. As officers pursued the suspect, the suspect continued to shoot at officers at the overpass of Highway 58 and Cottonwood. That's when police say the suspect ran into the parking lot of the nearby Fiesta Food Market.

Police say the suspect sat down and began speaking with officers, but for unknown reasons, another exchange of gunfire started with the suspect and he was struck multiple times. The suspect was transported to a local hospital but died on June 16th.

The video, which was edited by the BPD, shows the events of the incident. WARNING: some viewers may find the content disturbing.

The officers involved have been identified as Officer Travione Sherell, Officer Raymond Hackleman, Officer Jose Medrano, Senior Officer Paul Madriz, Senior Officer Eli Brown, and Sergeant Robert Robles Officer Travione Sherell has been an officer with the department for approximately one year. Officer Raymond Hackleman has been an officer for approximately three years. Officer Jose Medrano has been an officer for two years. Senior Officer Paul Madriz has been an officer for approximately eight years. Senior Officer Eli Brown has been an officer for approximately fourteen years. Sergeant Robert Robles has been an officer for approximately sixteen years.

Chief of Police Greg Terry said, “The public has a legitimate interest in obtaining timely and accurate information about police shootings, and the Bakersfield Police Department is committed to making that information available. We will release the body-worn camera footage of officers in critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so without compromising an investigation. This is our commitment to accountability and professionalism.”

The investigation is ongoing.