BPD officer involved in shooting in East Bakersfield on Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A Bakersfield Police Department officer was involved in a shooting in East Bakersfield on Sunday.

In light of the incident, a large BPD presence was seen in the area of East Brundage Lane and Cottonwood Road Sunday afternoon. It is unclear if any officers, or any other people were injured.

It appeared officers had detained a man on scene around 5:40 p.m., but it was unclear why the man was apprehended.

A traffic collision was reported in the area at 4:12 p.m., and a large group of officers remained on scene as of about 5:30 p.m.

BPD did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

