Bakersfield Police release crime and arrest stats for 2nd week in June

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has provided 23ABC with crime and arrest numbers from the week of June 12 through June 18. According to BPD, they made a total of 287 arrests that week.

BPD says 50 percent of the suspects had arrest warrants, with the majority of those warrants being for failure to appear in court with regard to previous arrests. 56 of those arrests were for additional alleged criminal activity, although the people arrested had unrelated arrest warrants, also for failure to appear.

Aside from those arrests, BPD reports a total of 24 commercial burglaries and 7 residential burglaries for the week of June 12. Of the arrests made that week, 6 were for vandalism, 4 for burglary, and 6 for trespassing.