BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting help in identifying this man suspected of armed robbery.

The BPD responded to a robbery with a gun at the 7-Eleven on Pacheco Road on Wednesday, August 17th. The suspect produced a handgun during the offense.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective J. Perez at (661) 326-3593 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.