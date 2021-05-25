Watch
Bakersfield Police search for suspect in catalytic converter theft

Bakersfield Police Department
Catalytic Converter
Posted at 1:50 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 16:50:41-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect that was involved in the theft of a catalytic converter.

The incident took place on May 6th at around 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of Union Avenue. The suspect removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle and then fled in a maroon Ford Fusion.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 30-40 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Richardi at the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 326-3858.

