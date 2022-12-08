Bakersfield police search for suspect in Home Depot robbery that left an employee in the hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield police are searching for a suspect in a robbery that left an elderly store employee in the hospital.

According to the BPD, the robbery took place on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Home Depot in the 4000 block of Ming Ave. When the employee asked to see the man's receipt for an item he was carrying, the suspect pushed the employee causing the employee to suffer " significant injury."

The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s. He has hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black and red jacket. He is wanted for robbery and elder abuse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.