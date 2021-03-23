Bakersfield Police searching for suspect in business burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a commercial burglary.

According to the BPD, the burglary took place on February 20th in the 1500 block of 23rd Street.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a medium height and medium build. He had a mustache, long black hair and was last seen wearing a grey and plaid hooded sweatshirts, a brown leather jacket, and dark jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective J. Felgenhauer (661) 326-3592 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.