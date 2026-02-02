Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CSU Bakersfield placed on lockdown after reported threat

University issues emergency alert telling students and staff to barricade doors and windows out of abundance of caution
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University, Bakersfield placed its campus on lockdown Monday afternoon following a reported threat.

The university issued an emergency alert around 2:45 p.m. instructing students and staff to "barricade doors and windows" out of an abundance of caution.

School officials say the message received was threatening to come to shoot the campus and blow themselves up.

CSUB says there is no signs of an open shooter.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

The Bakersfield Police Department said that CSUB put themselves on a lockdown, and requested BPD’s assistance in containing the entrance abd exit to the campus.

The Bakersfield College Southwest Campus has also placed itself on lockdown, according to an alert on the college's website. The southwest campus has canceled the remaining classes for the day.

Bakersfield College's Southwest Campus is just south of CSUB on Camino Media.

