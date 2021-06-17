Bakersfield Police searching for suspect in catalytic converter theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted for a catalytic converter theft.

Catalytic converters are part of a car's exhaust system. They work by converting chemicals from the exhaust into less harmful ones. The parts are attached to the bottom of cars which makes them easy to steal. Most times thieves can remove one with a wrench and a power saw in about a minute. And that has been the case for many people in Bakersfield. BPD has reported a significant rise in catalytic converter thefts so far this year.

23ABC In-Depth Catalytic converter thefts spike in Bakersfield Bayan Wang, 23ABC

It's definitely been a very frustrating time for hundreds of Bakersfield residents as not only is replacing a catalytic converter is expensive but it’s also a very lengthy process.

The theft took place on Monday, May 31st at around 10:45 A.M., in the 1200 block of University Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 20-25 years old. He stands 6’0” and weighs about 275 lbs. with a heavy build. He also has a shaved head.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Otterness at (661) 326-3937, or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.