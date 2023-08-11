Bakersfield Police seek 2 in connection to February supermarket robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals they say are responsible for a robbery at a Bakersfield supermarket on February 27, 2023.

According to BPD, one of the suspects entered the WinCo located in the 4200 block of Coffee Road and tried to steal alcohol. When store employees tried to stop him, he fought with them, and a second suspect came into the store and pointed a gun at the employees. Both of the suspects then left the store and drove away with the stolen alcohol.

The suspects are described as:



A white male between the ages of 16 and 18 standing 5'9" with a slim build. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with "Condors" across the front and blue jeans.

A white male between the ages of 18 and 20 with black hair. He was wearing a black Champion brand sweatshirt and dark-colored jeans.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact BPD Detective M. Hernandez at 326-3567 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

