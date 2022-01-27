Bakersfield Police seek help finding suspect wanted in shooting death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking help finding a suspect wanted in connection with the Jan. 9th shooting death of a man in the 3100 block of Coventry Drive.

Alberto Noriega, 24, of Bakersfield, is an early release non-violent AB 109 offender and has an active arrest warrant for murder.

Noriega is described as a Hispanic man, 6-foot-1-inch tall, weighing about 230 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a neck tattoo.

Noriega should not be approached and may be armed. Anyone with information regarding Noriega’s whereabouts is urged to contact the BPD.