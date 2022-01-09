Homicide investigation underway following a shooting in Bakersfield

An adult man died in the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. It all started around 7:30 Sunday morning when BPD officers were dispatched to the area of 3000 Coventry drive, regarding a shooting. When they got there, the officers found that man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, according to officials.

Officials believe the suspect is a Hispanic man in a black sedan, although that is unconfirmed right now, according to BPD. The Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity at a later time. Detectives have also opened an investigation, which is currently ongoing, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is encouraged to call Detective Eric Celedon at (661) 326-3964, the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.