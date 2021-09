BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying a suspect involved in credit card fraud on Aug. 14th.

The incident happened at about 6:08 a.m. Aug. 14th in the 2400 block of Chester Avenue, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man about 20-25 years old, 5-foot-60-inches tall, medium build, and weighing about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Otterness at 661-852-7006, or the BPD at 661-327-7111.