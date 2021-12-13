Watch
Bakersfield Police seek help identifying stabbing suspect

Bakersfield Police Department
The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying a suspect in a Nov. 21st stabbing. The suspect is described as a 25-to 30-year-old Black man, 5-foot-8 inches to 5-foot-10 inches tall, thin build with short hair, and a beard wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and black shoes.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying a suspect in a Nov. 21st stabbing.

The incident occurred at about 7:05 p.m. Nov. 21st in the 900 block of Union Ave., according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

