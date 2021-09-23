Bakersfield Police seek help identifying suspects in attempted auto theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying two suspects who tried to allegedly steal vehicle and allegedly stole items from the vehicle.

Police said the suspects tried to steal a vehicle about 6 a.m. June 20th at the Amtrak station. They damaged the ignition in the theft attempt and fled with items after the vehicle failed to start, according to police.

One suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man, about 5-foot-6-inches to 5-foot-8-inches tall with short black hair and a full beard wearing a black t-shirt, black gym shorts, and black shoes.

The other suspect is described by police as being either a Hispanic or white woman with tattoos on her left shoulder/chest area, about 5-foot-4-inches tall with brown hair in a ponytail with bangs wearing glasses, a black tank top, denim shorts, and a black bandana covering her face.

Anyone with information should contact the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541.