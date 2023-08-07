Bakersfield Police seek vape shop robbery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying someone they allege is responsible for a robbery in south-central Bakersfield.

According to a BPD press release, on July 13, a white male adult who appeared to be in his mid-30s entered Zain's Vape Shop in the 100 block of Chester Avenue and stole several items.

An image of the robber shows that he is wearing a light-colored tank top and a light-colored baseball cap. He also has a goatee and tattoos on his right shoulder and left forearm.

Anyone with any information about this robbery is encouraged to contact BPD Detective Chris Peck at 326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 326-7111.