Bakersfield Police seek vape shop robbery suspect

BPD says that on July 13, the alleged robber broke in and stole items from Zain's Vape Shop on Chester Avenue in south-central Bakersfield.
Posted at 4:08 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 19:08:53-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying someone they allege is responsible for a robbery in south-central Bakersfield.

According to a BPD press release, on July 13, a white male adult who appeared to be in his mid-30s entered Zain's Vape Shop in the 100 block of Chester Avenue and stole several items.

An image of the robber shows that he is wearing a light-colored tank top and a light-colored baseball cap. He also has a goatee and tattoos on his right shoulder and left forearm.

Anyone with any information about this robbery is encouraged to contact BPD Detective Chris Peck at 326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 326-7111.

