Bakersfield Police: Suspect arrested in theft at Kevin Jewelers

John Madden/23ABC News
Valley Plaza Mall Burglary, Bakersfield
Posted at 1:18 PM, Dec 29, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department says they've arrested a suspect in an organized theft on Dec. 9th at Kevin Jewelers in Valley Plaza Mall.

Jonathan Sanchez, 20, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft, conspiracy and grand theft after being identified as one of the suspects in the theft at Kevin Jewelers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective A. Watkin at 661-326-3558 or BPD at (661) 327-7111.

