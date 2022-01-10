Bakersfield Police: Suspect in shooting, explosion may have dementia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said 82-year-old suspect in a Sunday morning shooting and explosion in Central Bakersfield was described by neighbors as possibly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s symptoms.

BPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 10:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of K Street. Officers learned that a 82-year-old man fired several gunshots at one of his neighbors and another man, said BPD.

Officers requested mental health assistance from the Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Service’s Mobile Evaluation Team, said BPD. The suspect then ignited several explosive devices and fired at least one more gunshot inside the residence, according to BPD.

BPD said smoke was coming out of the residence after the explosions. The suspect exited the residence and was arrested, said BPD. The suspect suffered minor burns and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, said BPD.

Bakersfield Fire Department firefighters responded and put out the fire, while their arson investigators assisted with the on-going investigation, according to BPD.

Jerald Lowrimore, 82, was arrested on suspicion of several charges including arson, assault with a deadly weapon, and weapons charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call BPD at 661-327-7111.