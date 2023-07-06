Body cam video reveals moments after millions in jewelry were stolen

LEBEC, Calif. (KERO) — Almost a year later new body camera footage finally reveals the aftermath of a major jewelry heist in Lebec.

On July 11, 2022, at least $10 million in jewelry was stolen after two security guards transporting the jewelry made a pit stop at a Flying J.

The body cam footage comes from two L.A. County Sheriff's deputies.

According to the video, two employees told the deputies that one of them was asleep in the cab and the other went inside to get food coming out about 20 minutes later to find the back lock sawed off. As they count the bags left over they realize 24 are missing, snatched out of the back.

Jerry Kroll is the attorney representing 14 plaintiffs -- jewelers who filed a lawsuit against Brinks -- the company responsible for the transport that night as the gems were heading from a jewelry show in San Mateo to one in Pasadena.

"Led my clients to believe they were having armored transport. They even filed a lawsuit saying this loss occurred on an armored tractor trailer but as we've now learned, this trailer is a regular old big rig. It was not armored. It's basically no different than the goods that are hauled to groceries, like Vons," said the plaintiff's lawyer Jerry Kroll.

Brinks has fought the claims saying the jewelers undervalued their goods and now there are dueling lawsuits in play.

But either way, someone got away with millions in precious stones and jewelry on that doomed trip last summer.