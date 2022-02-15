BPD: 16-year-old boy armed with a knife shot, following officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — An officer-involved shooting happened in southwest Bakersfield Monday night after they found a teenager armed with a knife.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, police responded to the corner of Pensinger and Buena Vista Roads at 10:34 p.m. for reports of a caller making threats to hurt others.

Police found a 16-year-old boy armed with a knife.

BPD says they attempted to use non-lethal force with a taser and shortly after an officer-involved shooting did occur.

The boy was struck by gunfire, according to police, and his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The involved officer was wearing a body camera and the footage will be released once the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information, call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

