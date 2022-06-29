BPD: 3 arrested in smash-and-grab robbery at Rite Aid

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said three suspects were arrested Tuesday in a smash-and-grab robbery at a Rite Aid in Northwest Bakersfield after Actis Junior High School was briefly put on lockdown.

BPD said the incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. at Rite Aid in the 1100 block of Calloway Drive.

An investigation found that three suspects entered the store and smashed a display case with a hammer and brandished the hammer at staff before leaving with perfume and cologne, said BPD.

Officers found the suspects' vehicle in front of Actis Junior High School shortly after 11:30 a.m. and due to violent nature of the robbery, briefly placed the school on lockdown, said BPD

Serina Aguirre, 20, of Bakersfield; Itisonie Robinson, 21, of Bakersfield; and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.

BPD said some of the stolen merchandise as well as other evidence of was found.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call BPD at 661-327-7111.